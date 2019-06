Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As sales stall, Metro Vancouver caught between a buyer’s and seller’s market

Tom Davidoff, a professor at UBC Sauder School of Business, was quoted in a Global article about the real estate market in Metro Vancouver.

The article also appeared in MSN.