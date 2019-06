Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Why don’t Hong Kong Canadians just say they are Chinese? Because of subethnicity, and this is why it matters

Miu Chung Yan, a professor at UBC’s school of social work, was asked to speak to South China Morning Post about Chinese sub-ethnicity.

“We [ethnic Chinese] all know about the gaps and tensions between Chinese from different places, but the majority of Canadians look at us all as one group [and] that’s not the reality,” he said.