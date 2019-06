Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Study to control weed receives B.C. funding

Kelowna Daily Courier reported that Jason Pither, a professor of biology at UBCO, and Kayleigh Nielson, a PhD candidate, will receive funding to research invasive species such as knapweed.

“Keeping invasive plants in check is crucial to maintaining the health of B.C.’s ecosystems and rangelands, particularly as the impacts of rapid climate change are become evident provincewide,” said Pither.