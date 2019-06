Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Murphy carries Liberal flag

Castanet reported that Mary Ann Murphy, a professor at UBCO’s school of social work, will stand as the Liberal candidate for the Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola riding in the upcoming federal election.

Murphy is an expert in the areas of seniors, aging, demographics, families and global and comparative public policy.