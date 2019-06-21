Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

How you lock smartphone can reveal your age: Study

Research conducted by UBC was featured in a Business Standard article about age differences in smartphone usage.

“Factors such as age should be considered when designing new smartphone authentication systems, and devices should allow users to pick the locking method that suits their needs and usage patterns,” said Konstantin Beznosov, an electrical and computer engineering professor at UBC who supervised the research.

Similar articles appeared in iNews, Tribune India, The Economic Times, CTV and News 1130.