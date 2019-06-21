Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

First Nations ownership in Trans Mountain poses public relations problem for opponents

David Tindall, a professor at UBC’s department of sociology, spoke to the Vancouver Sun about First Nations ownership and the environmental impact of of Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

“First Nations ownership would undercut the environmental movement, because many of the people who oppose the pipeline are likely to support self-determination for First Nations. That’s going to be big dilemma for the environmental movement and from a public opinion point of view, I think people could question continuing to fight the pipeline in that context,” he said.

The article also appeared in Edmonton Journal.