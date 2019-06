Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

B.C. environmentalists applaud new bill increasing protection for fish habitat

Andrew Trites, a professor at UBC’s institute for the oceans and fisheries, was quoted in a CBC article about Bill C-68 and its provisions for the conservation and protection of fish and fish habitat.

“It addresses a few wrongs that happened in 2012 when habitat protection was weakened, at the same time, it addresses a change in Canadian values and a desire to see more emphasis put on conservation and protection” he said.