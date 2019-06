Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

38 genius habits your 80-year-old brain will thank you for doing today

Research conducted by UBC was mentioned in a Reader’s Digest article about healthy habits that can help keep brain sharp in one’s senior years.

The article also appeared in MSN.