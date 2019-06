Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

How Indigenous leadership is protecting communities from climate disasters

Jocelyn Stacey, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC, wrote an op-ed for The Conversation about the response of Indigenous leaders to climate change and wildfires.