‘Cold, dark and dangerous’ but the Arctic and space bring out the best in humanity: study

Michael Byers, Canada Research Chair in global politics and international law at UBC, was interviewed by Radio Canada about his research into how countries would respond to existential threat.

“What my research shows is that when the going gets really tough, when things are really dangerous, countries will cooperate,” he said.