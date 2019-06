Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Are Canada’s pot-impaired driving penalties too strict? New study suggests yes

The Canadian Press and other outlets reported on a new study from UBC which suggests Canada’s penalties for driving while under the influence of cannabis may be too strict.

Jeffrey Brubacher, a professor in the department of emergency medicine at UBC and lead researcher on the five-year study, explained the findings.

The CP story appeared in the Globe and Mail, City News and other outlets. Similar articles appeared on Global News, Vancouver Sun, Times Colonist and The Star.