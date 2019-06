Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UCP’s education bill plays games with students’ lives

The Province cited a 2014 study by UBC’s school of nursing which found that gay-straight alliances in high schools reduce bullying and suicidal thoughts among both LGBTQ and straight students.

The article also appeared in Edmonton Journal.