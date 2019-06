Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Dodgeball is a tool of ‘oppression’ used to ‘dehumanize’ others, researchers argue

Several media outlets reported on research from UBC about the ethics of dodgeball.

The Washington Post interviewed Joy Butler, a professor of pedagogy and curriculum development at UBC, and co-author of the study.

Other articles appeared in the New York Post, Yahoo, CBC and ABC57.