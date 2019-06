Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC research could hold promise of preventative treatments for some forms of MS

Carles Vilariño-Güell, a professor in UBC’s faculty of medicine, spoke to Global News about his research into the genetics of multiple sclerosis.

“These genes are like a lighthouse illuminating where the root cause of MS is,” he said.

A related article in Kelowna Capital News reported that Elaine Kingwell, a research associate and epidemiologist in the department of medicine at UBC, will speak at an educational event held by the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada.