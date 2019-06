Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A breath of clean air should be a human right

David R. Boyd, a professor at UBC and the United Nations special rapporteur on human rights and the environment, wrote an op-ed for Reuters about the human right to clean air.

Boyd was also mentioned in an article in Business Standard.