Reduce, reuse, refuse: Recycling is not enough, advocates say

CBC quoted Tara Moreau, associate director for sustainability and community programs at UBC’s botanical garden, about the problems with Canadian garbage and the difficulties of efficient recycling.

“These images … I think help us feel emotional about these issues, which I think is a really important opportunity for us to then think about our role in this larger system,” she said.

The article also appeared on Yahoo.