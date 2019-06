Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Keeping student minimum wage low: more summer jobs, more life lessons

The Globe and Mail quoted Marc-David Seidel, a professor at UBC Sauder School of Business, about the benefits of student summer jobs.

“Even if it is a job they hate, they are learning important things about what they like and dislike, and that can lead to better outcomes down the road when it comes to selecting future jobs,” he said.