Metro renters pummelled by demovictions and gentrification

The Vancouver Sun spoke to David Ley, a professor of geography at UBC, for an article about the challenges renters face in Vancouver.

“The problem in Metro Vancouver is that affordable rental is being replaced by expensive condos. It’s the history of gentrification,” he said.

The article also appeared in The Province.