Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

On the hunt for B.C.’s biggest life forms

An article in The Tyee about B.C.’s trees mentioned UBC’s BigTree website, a registry held at UBC’s faculty of forestry.

“It’s important to track these trees, because you can’t protect something if you don’t know it is there, and you can’t monitor it if you don’t know what was once there,” said Sally Aitken, a professor and associate dean at the faculty.