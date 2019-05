Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Cold fusion remains elusive—but these scientists may revive the quest

National Geographic published an article about cold fusion research at UBC and other North American universities.

“The timing is really good for this. I’m just really excited to show the younger generations of scientists it’s okay to take risks—to take the long shots,” said Curtis Berlinguette, lead author and a chemist at UBC.