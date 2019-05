Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Haida Gwaii village aims to eliminate diesel by turning to renewable energy

Martin Ordonez, a professor at UBC’s department of electrical and computer engineering, spoke to CBC about plans for a Haida Gwaii village to replace diesel with renewable energy.

“From a technological point of view I have no doubt that it can be done,” he said.

The article also appeared on Yahoo.