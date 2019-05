Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

New laser device enables precise noninvasive surgery

Xinhua featured a new device developed at UBC which has the potential to diagnose diseases and perform precise surgery without cutting the skin.

The story also appeared on Fairchild.