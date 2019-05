Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC program graduates Indigenous MDs to bridge health gap

Rebekah Eatmon, a UBC medical undergraduate and post-graduate resident specializing in family medicine, wrote an op-ed for the Vancouver Courier about her journey through school and UBC’s Indigenous MD admissions program.

The piece also appeared in the Times Colonist.