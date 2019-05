Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The psychology behind why few of us feel rich

CBC spoke to Holli-Anne Passmore, a psychologist and PhD candidate at UBCO, for an article about attitudes to money.

The article also appeared on Yahoo and MSN.