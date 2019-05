Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Huawei CFO house arrest contrasts with Canadians detained in China

Paul Evans, a professor at UBC and expert on China and Canada relations, spoke to Reuters about the detention of Canadians in China and the house arrest of Huawei CFO Meng Whanzhou.

“The difference between the terms of detention of Madame Meng and the two Canadians is going to just jump off the page,” he said.

The article also appeared on Global News.