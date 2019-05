Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

First Nations carver laments loss of western red cedars

CBC spoke to Dave Robinson, from the Timiskaming First Nation and the resident carver at UBC, about the demise of the red cedar, and what the trees mean for Indigenous culture.

The article also appeared on Yahoo.