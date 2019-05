Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

B.C. to hold public inquiry into money laundering

CTV quoted Tsur Somerville, a professor at UBC Sauder School of Business, in an article about money laundering in B.C.

A similar article appeared in the Financial Post.