Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

New website “Unravel Medicine” aims to do just that

Reuters (via MDAlert ) reported on a new website developed by UBC researchers that aims to review observational studies published in the medical literature.

“Observational studies are an important source of evidence in guiding clinical decision making and guiding and informing public health and policy,” said co-project leader Dr. Mahyar Etminan of the departments of ophthalmology and neurology.