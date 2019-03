Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Video of B.C. fisherman throwing explosive into crowd of sea lions sparks controversy

Andrew Trites, a UBC professor and marine mammal researcher, spoke to CBC about a controversy involving a fisherman throwing an explosive to disperse sea lions.

“Throwing a stick of dynamite next to the head of an animal, you’re going to blow out its hearing. If it’s near its eye, you’re going to blow the eye out,” Trites said.

The story also appeared on MSN.