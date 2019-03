Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

International Women’s Day celebrated since 1975

The Vancouver Sun spoke to Margot Young, a UBC law professor, in an article about International Women’s Day.

“It’s not very useful – in this country, where we have wealth and the ability to do better – that we spend time congratulating ourselves on obvious corrections to deep systemic injustices over the last 100 years,” she said.