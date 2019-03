Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The world is losing fish to eat as oceans warm, study finds

A New York Times article about the effect of climate change on the fishing industry mentioned research by Rashid Sumaila, a professor at UBC’s Institute of Oceans and Fisheries.

Sumaila’s study, which was also mentioned in the Guardian, found that achieving the climate change target of the Paris agreement would benefit those who rely on fish for income and food.