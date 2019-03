Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

How Justin Trudeau was ensnared by scandal: A corruption case and ‘veiled threats’

The New York Times spoke to Gerald Baier, a professor of political science at UBC, in an article about Justin Trudeau and the SNC-Lavalin debacle.

Baier said the case had similarities to the bank bailout in the United States during the 2008 financial crisis.

The article also appeared on MSN.