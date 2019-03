Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chiropractic treatment for children to face ‘rigorous’ review in B.C.

CBC spoke to Bernie Garrett, a UBC nursing professor who studies deception in health care, for an article about a review of chiropractic treatment for children.

The article also appeared on MSN.