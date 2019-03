Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Cannabis trial for post-concussion problems offers hope to former NHL players

The Vancouver Sun spoke to Zach Walsh, a professor of psychology at UBC, about planned research into using cannabis as a treatment for post-concussion problems.

The story also appeared in the GrowthOp.