The world’s deadliest mushroom could be in your back yard

A Georgia Straight article about the death cap mushroom mentioned a study by UBC professor Omar Ahmad, medical student Maxwell Moor-Smith and poison specialist Raymond Li.

The authors say that healthcare providers and foragers need to be aware of the risks involved.