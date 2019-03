Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Irrigation practices could contribute to global warming, study suggests

The Kelowna Daily Courier spoke to Melanie Jones, a professor at UBCO, and Andrew Midwood, a soil scientist, about research which found that lake water used to irrigate Okanagan orchards is a source of carbon dioxide emissions.