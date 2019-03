Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In a shift on Canadian campuses driven by Trump policies, Indian students now outnumber Chinese

The Globe and Mail quoted Damara Klaassen, UBC’s senior director of the international student initiative, in an article about the increasing numbers of Indian students at universities across Canada.

Klaassen said that it was due, in part, to UBC’s “many years’ work” in the region.