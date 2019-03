Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Earth’s fish are disappearing because of climate change, study says

CNN mentioned a UBC study which says failure to reduce global warming could threaten the food source of millions.

Rashid Sumaila, lead researcher and director of UBC’s Fisheries Economics Research Unit, said that developing countries that rely the most on fish for food, income and employment are at the greatest risk.

A similar article appeared in Financial Express.