Trudeau issues cabinet order to allow Wilson-Raybould to testify publicly about SNC-Lavalin

The Canadian Press quoted Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC, about the order by Trudeau to allow Jody Wilson-Raybould to testify.

The article appeared in the National Post, Vancouver Sun, The Province, Ottawa Citizen, Montreal Gazette and others.

CTV quoted Turpel-Lafond in a related story.