Pink Shirt Day 2019

Pink Shirt Day: UBC experts on bullying

Media Advisories

Feb 27, 2019    |   For more information, contact Wan Yee Lok

Today is Pink Shirt Day across Canada, an annual movement where people are encouraged to wear pink to raise awareness about bullying. UBC experts are available to comment.

Lisa Loutzenheiser
Faculty of Education
Email: lisa.loutzenheiser@ubc.ca

  • Bullying
  • Anti-homophobia policies in B.C. schools
  • Educational experiences of marginalized youth (race, gender, sexuality)
  • How to bring issues of sexuality into the classroom

Dzung X. Vo
Department of Pediatrics
Tel: 604-875-2970
Email: dvo@cw.bc.ca

  • The effects of bullying on adolescent mental health and development, school functioning, gender identity
  • How adolescents and families can cope with bullying and get support

*Available for interviews today between 8–10 a.m.

