Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Pink Shirt Day: UBC experts on bullying Media Advisories

Today is Pink Shirt Day across Canada, an annual movement where people are encouraged to wear pink to raise awareness about bullying. UBC experts are available to comment.

Lisa Loutzenheiser

Faculty of Education

Email: lisa.loutzenheiser@ubc.ca

Bullying

Anti-homophobia policies in B.C. schools

Educational experiences of marginalized youth (race, gender, sexuality)

How to bring issues of sexuality into the classroom

Dzung X. Vo

Department of Pediatrics

Tel: 604-875-2970

Email: dvo@cw.bc.ca

The effects of bullying on adolescent mental health and development, school functioning, gender identity

How adolescents and families can cope with bullying and get support

*Available for interviews today between 8–10 a.m.