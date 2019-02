Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Left-leaning Canada opposition leader wins parliamentary seat

Richard Johnston, a political science professor at UBC, spoke to Reuters about NDP leader Jagmeet Singh’s win in the Burnaby South byelection.

“This staves off all the talk that Singh would have to quit … at least for the moment he is vindicated,” he said.

In a separate article on Global, Johnston commented on the new People’s Party of Canada.

Ming Pao spoke to Allan Tupper, a professor of political science at UBC, about the NDP leadership.