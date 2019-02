Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

B.C. government launches first-of-its-kind condo pre-sale registry

The Montreal Gazette spoke to Tom Davidoff, a professor and the director of the Centre for Urban Economics and Real Estate at UBC, for an article about a new condo pre-sale registry.