Thirteen best things to do in Vancouver

Conde Nast Traveler mentioned the Chan Centre for the Performing Arts and the Museum of Anthropology at UBC in an article about the best things to do in Vancouver.

The Museum of Anthropology was listed again in a separate Conde Nast Traveler article about the 10 best museums, along with UBC’s Beaty Biodiversity Museum.