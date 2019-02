Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The plea-deal mess that’s tarnishing Trudeau’s image

Bloomberg spoke to Allan Tupper, a professor of political science at UBC, about the SNC-Lavalin controversy.

“It has so many different political angles that can be exploited. This can be linked in with questions of just not ethics but competence, cabinet management,” he said.

The article also appeared in The Washington Post.