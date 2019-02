Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Anti-vaxxers spreading misinformation amid Vancouver measles outbreak

CTV spoke to Julie Bettinger, a professor of pediatrics at UBC, about anti-vaxxers.

“We think there’s probably around two to three per cent who absolutely refuse all vaccines, they don’t want to vaccinate and there’s nothing you can say that will convince them,” she said.