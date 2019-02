Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

NDP candidates push for stronger climate action as Singh supports LNG Canada

UBC academics were quoted in a Canadian Press story on NDP leader Jagmeet Singh’s stance on climate change and support for LNG Canada.

Simon Donner, a geography professor and climate change expert, said LNG Canada would operate for decades and make it harder for the country to meet longer-term targets.

Political science professor Richard Johnston said Singh likely wants to align himself with B.C.’s NDP government.

Stories appeared on CTV, National Post, Regina Leader Post and other outlets.