Gay-straight alliances make schools feel safer for straight kids too, research shows

Star Vancouver spoke to Elizabeth Saewyc, a professor of nursing at UBC, about gay-straight alliances (GSAs) in schools. A study by Saewyc and her colleagues found that GSAs help make schools safer.

“We found that students’ feelings of safety at school kept increasing over at least 14 years, the longest time a GSA had been in a B.C. school so far,” she said.

