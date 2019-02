Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

When is the best time to exercise vigorously? Let’s find out

Regina Leader-Post reported on a 10-year study to be conducted by UBC, SportsCardiologyBC and Vancouver Coastal Health. Saul Isserow, a cardiologist and professor at UBC, and his team aim to find out the safest time of day to exercise.

The article also appeared in the Vancouver Sun and The Province.