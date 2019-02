Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Brazil’s costly mining failures tied to cheap waste storage

Bloomberg quoted Dirk van Zyl, a professor of mining engineering at UBC, about safety in the mining industry after the dam collapse in Brazil.

“There are a lot of calculations people can use for the cost of a failure. You not only have the real cash cost to the company, but you also open the whole discussion of what a human life is worth?” he said.

The article also appeared in SFGate.