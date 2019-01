Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

UBC Connects is one way Santa Ono is shaking up the status quo and linking the university to the community

Georgia Straight published an article about UBC president Santa Ono and the speaker series UBC Connects.

“A lot of people said it really has helped to connect the university to the community. And it shows a commitment by the university to share what we have with the overall community,” he said.

UBC’s co-interim vice president, external relations, Adriaan de Jager, said the university also hopes to showcase some of its own “amazing thought leaders.”